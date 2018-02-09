



Karonga United target to realise K5 million from their friendly match against Nyasa Big Bullets scheduled to take place at the newly-opened Karonga Stadium.

The club’s chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said they are optimistic of achieving the target because both teams have a vast following in the district.

He said: “Bullets is a big club in the country and at the same time people here in Karonga will be happy to see their team playing at the venue. Obviously, we expect the turnout to be good. It is clear that our target of K5 million will be realised from the gate collections.”

According to Chipanga, the friendly match against Bullets is part of the club’s fundraising drive to raise K48 million for the 2018 TNM Super League season.

Meanwhile, Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji said they will use the match to try out new signings.

On his part, Karonga United head coach Christopher Nyambose said they are equally taking the game seriously.

“We are ready for the game. We are encouraging our supporters to come in their large numbers to cheer us. We will use all our regular players,” he said.

Karonga United were promoted to the TNM Super League after emerging champions of the 2017 Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Simama Premier League.

The last time the two sides clashed was in Fisd Challenge Cup in October last year in which Bullets triumphed 4-2. n

The post Karonga United target K5m from BB friendly appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link