After showing interest to contest for United Democratic Front (UDF) Presidency during the Party’s convention, Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has engaged an extra gear by embarking on rebuilding exercise.

Banda has also joined forces with the party’s First Vice President Igbar Omar in the exercise of interacting with the grassroots with the first meeting being held in Dowa.



In his speech Banda trashed the claims by some concerned citizen that the Party is dead.

“UDF is alive and strong. It’s the people at the grass root who make up a party, the fact that the leader went into government does not mean the party has died. The party will die when there will be no people,” he said.



Banda and the Party President Atupele Muluzi who is now Minister of Health and Population in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have been seeing each other eye to eye.

Soldier has on several times criticized the married between UDF and DPP, saying it is only benefiting one person.