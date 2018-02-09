



Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security yesterday boarded the same plane to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia enroute to Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola, respectively, ahead of their CAF club competitions preliminary round first-leg matches.

Wanderers are scheduled to take on hosts AS Vita at Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa in the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Champions League this Sunday while Masters are expected to face Atletico Petroleos de Luanda at Estadio 11 de Novembro tomorrow.

Masters initially planned to leave on Wednesday, but they failed due to visa complications, which the club’s general secretary Zacharia Nyirenda said were sorted out on the same day.

The Lilongwe-based outfit travelled yesterday in two groups, one of which was alongside Wanderers, as a result of inadequate space in the other plane that flew from Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) to Ethiopia via Harare, Zimbabwe.

Nyirenda and Wanderers’ team manager Steve Madeira described their joint trip as a morale booster ahead of their different continental competitions.

“Much as we feel our failure to fly out on Wednesday was worrisome, we believe that was a blessing in disguise to be in the same plane with Wanderers. This is a morale booster as we will be able to encourage each other and share notes on how to tackle our respective opponents,” said Nyirenda.

On his part, Madeira said: “It is a good feeling that as teams carrying the Malawi flag, we are travelling together on our way to different continental competitions in two different countries.”

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) acting competitions manager Casper Jangale yesterday urged local soccer lovers to rally behind the country’s ambassadors in both their away and home games.

Masters will have a reverse encounter against Atletico Petroleos de Luanda at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on February 20 whereas Wanderers will have their return match against AS Vita at the same venue the following day, February 21.n

Masters, Nomads off to CAF tasks





