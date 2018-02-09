Chief village Headman Kaliza in Mulanje district is expected to appear in court to answer charges of defilement after it was revealed that he has been sexually abusing a teenage girl from the same area since 2015.

According to police reports, the suspect identified as Sydney Bondo had been having intercourse with the unidentified victim since 2015 when she was just 15-years old.

Just this February, the now 18-year-old victim was discovered to be pregnant after her mother noticed some unusual signs on her body. The mother asked her daughter and she revealed it was the Chief who is responsible for her pregnancy.

After couple of days, the Chief approached the family and offered them k10, 000 to get rid of the pregnancy by abortion.

But some surrounding people who were following the news tipped the office of social welfare in the district and the matter was reported to police who later arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody waiting to answer defilement charges which is contrary to section 138 of the penal code.

He hails from Kaliza village in the area of Traditional authority Mabuka in Mulanje.