The National Spelling Bee is back to business, with regional finals set to be held this coming weekend.

The regional finals come into the picture barely two months after organisers bemoaned the lack of support after they failed to send enough representatives to this year’s Africa Spelling Bee held in South Africa.

National Spelling Master Co-founder, Lewis Mbaula, who is also the coordinator for Africa Spelling Bee, said yesterday that they were back with the competition.

Mbaula said the first regional final for the south would take place on Saturday at Central High School in Limbe where 256 students from 30 schools will compete.

“We have students from schools from Blantyre, Chikwawa, Zomba, Mangochi and Mulanje. This competition is all about promoting reading culture but also improving education standards,” Mbaula said.

In the Central region, the competition would take place in Lilongwe on February 17 where 225 spellers from 25 schools are billed to contest.

In the Northern Region, the competition will be held on February 18 at Mzuzu Government Secondary School.

According to Mbaula, a total of 4,345 students from 220 schools across Malawi battled it out during the first ever written spelling bees during the preliminary oral spelling bees.

The winners in the junior and senior spelling categories are expected to walk away with K1 million each.

Mbaula also said that the spelling bee top three spellers in the Junior and Senior categories will represent Malawi at the African Spelling Bee to be held in Mombasa, Kenya.