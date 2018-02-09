Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security have arrived safely in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola respectively for their opening games in CAF Competitions.

Wanderers will play AS Vita in their first round preliminary clash in the CAF Champions League while Masters Security will play Athletico Petro in the CAF Confederations Cup on Saturday.

The two teams had to spend a night in Ethiopia before connecting to their respective destinations.

They will both host their respective opponents next week for the second legs.

Masters Security were scheduled to arrive in Angola on Thursday but their departure was delayed due to visa complications and were forced to leave Malawi on Thursday.

This will be the first time in two years for Malawi to have representatives in Africa’s biggest competitions.

In 2015, Big Bullets (now Nyasa Big Bullets) took part in the Champions League but failed to make a grade as they got knocked out in the second round of the tournament.