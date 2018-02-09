For first time in the history of Malawi, a 27 year old gospel artist, Patience Namadingo is honored with Dual Brand Ambassador.

The young artist is now the Brand Ambassador for two international companies; Multichoice and Ecobank.

Namadingo, is one of the young artist known for his good work ethic in punctuality and dedication and enjoys huge following on social media.

In his speech of acceptance towards the honor on brand, Namadingo says he will take his job seriously and would use his social pages to market the two brands.

“We have sold anything from cushions to cars, now we will be selling Multichoice and Ecobank brands so expect a lot of content about these two companies from us,” he said.

Ecobank’s Head of Consumer and Cormmercial Banking, Victoria Chanza said the bank is attracted by Namadingo’s vibrancy and energy.

“If you look at our bank, we have a vibrant team and products so we thought we could blend well together. And besides Namadingo has a very large group following on social media and we feel we can leverage on that,” she said.

This is the first time for Ecobank to have a Brands Ambassador.

Chimwemwe Nyirenda, the Marketing Manager for Multichoice said in 2017 Multichoice had an international brand ambassador in the name of Annie Kansiime but now they want to go local. Hence, after they did research and from their own experience working with Patience, they thought they could work well together because of the maturity that Patience has shown and his music is very much liked by all age groups just like DSTV has programming for all sections of the society.

Multichoice last had a local ambassador in 2016 in the name of renowned hip pop musician Tay Grin.