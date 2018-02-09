Musician Patience Namadingo may have been embroiled in controversy over monetary issues, as he is alleged to owe service provider Timothy Ntilosanje K400,000, but he has been exceptional in his artistry.

Patience has excelled in music, no doubt about that, and has even managed to host top concerts, pulling massive audiences, most notably at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

And apart from music, Patience is slowly making strides in stand-up comedy, which has seen him trending on social media.

Patience recently came out to announce that he has partnered another exciting musician Francis Phiri, better known as Lawi, in a relationship that will see them working together.

Their first outing will see Patience and Lawi going on a tour of the country’s three administrative regions, performing in Lilongwe, Blantyre and Lilongwe on Easter.

It has been a long journey for the singer and guitarist, who has rebranded, and it is this patience which has started bringing him goodies, the latest being his unveiling as brand ambassador for DStv and Ecobank.

The ‘Msati Mseke’ hit maker, who ended the year 2017 on a high note with a concert coupled with the dropping of single ‘Goliyati’, was unveiled DStv and Ecobank ambassador during a press briefing at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre yesterday.

The two institutions could not disclose the amount involved in the deal which will run for one year for each, subject to renewal.

While the corporate world is slowly realising the potential of the creative industry by engaging the services of artists, Patience has made history as the first artist to earn ambassadorial roles with two top institutions at one-go.

“I have never been nervous before like today. Today is about change, today is about empowerment, today is about representation and today is not about just me but music in Malawi, arts in Malawi,” Patience said.

He added: “Today, it’s about the corporate world supporting arts in Malawi. Today is the day someone in music in Malawi is about to be encouraged that musicians are recognised and are people who can contribute to the development of this country. Today is about musicians and arts and company,” he said.

The musician then showed his musical prowess with a short performance.

Spotting a black suit, Patience played the semi-acoustic guitar with ease, offering a song in which he spoke highly of the greatest man (Jesus Christ) that ever walked on the earth.

Later, the musician, who was accompanied to the event by his managers Tonderai Banda and Peter Mazunda, signed an agreement with DStv and Ecobank.

MultiChoice Malawi Sales and Marketing Manager, Chimwemwe Nyirenda, said Patience will, among other things, be featured in various DStv and MultiChoice Malawi corporate and DStv marketing and communication campaigns in print, radio, television and events.

Nyirenda said Patience will also be involved in digital advertising and social media communications.

“We believe that DStv and Patience Namadingo is a perfect marriage because we both aspire for similar entertainment goals and our target audiences are the same. DStv appeals to all age groups and the same can be said of Patience’s music,” Nyirenda said.

He said DStv content is family-oriented just like Namadingo’s music.

“We believe Patience will have a positive impact on our brand through the huge fan base that he commands in Malawi,” he said.

Nyirenda said, as part of his obligations, Patience is expected to carry the DStv brand through his band as well as marketing DStv through his performances, among other things.

On their part, Nyirenda said MultiChoice Malawi will provide full DStv subscription services during the contract as well as support Patience in some of his music shows and related activities and events.

It is not the first time MultiChoice has worked with artists. The institution has also worked with Tay Grin as DStv Explora ambassador and Lulu as GOtv ambassador.

Nyirenda said Ugandan comedian Annie Kansiime was the DStv ambassador last year but the trend has been localised in all the countries in 2018.

Ecobank Malawi Head [Commercial Banking], Victoria Chanza, said it was a milestone for them to unveil Patience as the first brand ambassador for the bank.

“Patience is young, energetic and vibrant and Ecobank is young, energetic and vibrant; hence, selecting him as our brand ambassador,”Chanza said.

She said Ecobank and DStv were international institutions and that despite offering different services, they complement each other; hence, unveiling one ambassador, who will be their face.

She said Patience will take their products to all the corners.

Tay Grin and Fredokiss were recently also unveiled as brand ambassadors for Afro Mobile and NBS Bank, respectively.