Floods caused by heavy rains that hit Salima on Wednesday night have rendered 27 families homeless.

According to a preliminary report by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), the 27 families are currently living in a camp which the Salima District Council has set in Traditional Authority Kalonga in the district.

A total of 105 families were affected by the floods that hit most parts of T/As Kalonga and Pemba.

“The council has so far provided buckets, chlorine, mosquito nets, maize and beans for use by people residing at the camp,” says part of the report.

The rains on Wednesday night also caused flooding and led to damage of houses in parts of Lilongwe and Karonga.

In Karonga, the heavy downpour caused the flooding of the North Rukuru River, affecting a number of households.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has advised the general public to refrain from attempting to drive or walk across a flooded road or low water crossing.

Since October 2017, disasters which range from flash floods to hailstorms, have struck 22 districts in Malawi, killing people and damaging property.

According to DoDMA, a total of 14 deaths and 88 injuries were recorded as of January 9, 2018.