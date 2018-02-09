



Silver Strikers have lined up three pre-season international friendly matches against Zambian and Tanzanian clubs.

The Airtel Top 8 champions are expected to play Zanaco and Chipata City Council this month and next month.

Club general secretary Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda, said the matches will be played on home and away basis format.

“The arrangement is that we will travel to Chipata and play Zanaco Football Club on February 17 and Chipata City Council on the 18th. Then there will be return matches on March 3,” he said.

Silver will then travel to Tanzania before the end of the month to play Mbeya United.

“These matches will help us measure our capabilities ahead of next season. We have also arranged some local friendly matches against Mangochi Select side. We are leaving no stone unturned as we tune up for next season,” said Chakaka-Nyirenda.

Meanwhile, 2017 TNM Super League runners-up Nyasa Big Bullets will this weekend kick off a 20-day tour of the country.

According to Bullets chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya, the aim of the expedition is to have a rare interaction with their fan-base in rural areas.

“We have millions of supporters across the country, but most of them, especially in the rural areas, have not had a feel of their beloved team. They know the players by name through the media but they have not seen them face to face. We need to come close to our people,” he said.

The outing will as well see Bullets playing a number of friendly matches against some teams in the districts.

They face TNM Super League returnees Karonga United at Karonga Stadium tomorrow before facing a select team in Mchinji a few days later. n

