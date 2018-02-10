Isaiah 55:7-8 “Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; Let him return to the Lord, And He will have mercy on him; And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon. “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, Nor are your ways My ways,” says the Lord.”

The scripture above addresses the wicked and the unrighteous man. God tells the wicked man to forsake his way and the unrighteous to forsake his thoughts because the way and thoughts of sinners aren’t same as God’s ways and thoughts. This is not for a believer.

A believer has the ways of God as led by the Spirit.Isaiah 30:21 “Your ears shall hear a word behind you, saying, “This is the way, walk in it,” Whenever you turn to the right hand Or whenever you turn to the left.”

David walked in the ways of God.Psalm 27:11 “Teach me Your way, O Lord, And lead me in a smooth path, because of my enemies.” Moses also walked in the ways of God.Psalm 103:7 “He made known His ways to Moses, His acts to the children of Israel.”

Actually Christ came to show us the way. He is the way of God.John 14:6 “Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.”

Every believer needs to have the thoughts and mind of Christ. The Word of God is full of God’s ways and thoughts. Have the Word and will have the thoughts of Christ in you. 1 Corinthians 2:16 “…But we have the mind of Christ.” Philippians 2:5 “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus..”

So be careful when you confess that God’s ways and thoughts are not in you. It means you are a wicked and unrighteous. Such people cannot make it to heaven. Heaven is for those whose ways and thoughts are like Christ. Remember His ways and thoughts are in the Word of God.

Confession

I have the ways of God. I have the mind of Christ. I am therefore above a sinner and wicked men. In Jesus Name. Amen

