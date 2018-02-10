Visual artists Ellis Singano and Panji Tembo have come out guns blazing and are ready to jointly give people a treat with an exhibition titled Traditional Tales of Malawi at Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre tomorrow.

The free entry exhibition will open tomorrow afternoon and run until March 10.

This will not be the first time for Singano to host an exhibition as he also starred at the same venue last year but with a different theme.

Singano said he decided to work with Tembo to hold an exhibition on Traditional Tales of Malawi with the aim of showing the beauty of the country’s culture but also reminding people about the importance of preserving “our culture”.

“We are ready 100 percent and all we can say is let people come and patronise the exhibition which is for free but the works are for sale.

“It’s an exhibition that wants to highlight the importance of our culture. We thought of doing this, having noticed that technology is taking over the proceedings and people are forgetting our culture.”

He said the exhibition will see Tembo exhibiting works on culture from the Northern Region with a specific focus on dance and music while Singano has created batiks telling folktales from his late father’s book Tales of Old Malawi which was written in 1974.

“This book was written in 1974 by my father and it has 38 folktales. You cannot find this book on the market now and this is why I thought of putting it back [in the public arena] through this exhibition. I want, through this exhibition, people to know what stories are in this book— just that, in this case, they will do so through my artworks,” he said.

He said he could not work on all the 38 folktales for now; hence, for the exhibition, he has managed to come up with 15.