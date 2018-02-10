Afro-pop musician Hilco has organised a show in Blantyre today to celebrate her birthday.

The show will be at Mhango lodge in the city and will start from 13:00 hours and end at 18:00hours.

Some of the artists to perform are Waxy Kay, Nesnes, Queen B, Nepman, Sir Patricks, Blaze, Young D, DNA and Twin M.

According to the artist, her aim is to bring together many top artists to entertain fans while enjoying the birthday.

“10th February is my birthday and we are bringing together artists to perform at the show to help me celebrate this day. To my fans, expect more fire on this day as it is a big show,” said Hilco.

The Afro pop musician is the artist behind Chekecheke and Touch and Go which have been enjoying airtime on local television stations for several months.