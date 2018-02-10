



When the CAF club tournaments roar to life this weekend, it will not only be Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security from this country who will be in action.

Two sets of Malawian referees have been assigned to officiate CAF club tournaments this weekend, a development National Football Referees Association (NFRA) said is clear testimony of their competence.

Centre referee Patrick Ngoleka, assistant referees Clemence Kanduku and Festone Kusekuse will officiate this afternoon’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first-leg tie between Zanaco and Gambia Armed Forces in Zambia.

Dennis Nguluwe, alongside Jonizio Luwizi and Innocent Kaundula, will officiate the match between Comoros’ Ngazi Sport Club and AS Port Louis of Mauritius in Moroni, Comoros also this afternoon.

NRFA general secretary Chris Kalichelo said CAF’s move to assign Malawian match officials is proof that the country has good referees.

“Contrary to belief by some quarters that our referees are incompetent, this proves otherwise.

“We have always argued that our referees are not hopeless as they are portrayed, but the problem lies with club officials who are ignorant of the laws of the game.

“Added to that, fingers are pointed at our referees mostly by a losing team. Of course, our referees are human and are bound to make mistakes, but generally they are capable,” he said.

Nguluwe said he is delighted that CAF has maintained its confidence in him.

“It shows that we are doing a good job because they assess the performance of all referees affiliated to them and this is a big motivation,” he said.

Meanwhile Namibian trio of referee Jonas Shongedi, assistant referees David Shaanika and Christof Vries will officiate this afternoon’s CAF Confederation Cup preliminary match between Atletico Petroleos de Luanda and Masters Security in Luanda, Angola.

South Sudan trio of referee Ring Malong and assistants George Olibo and Taha Ahmed Mutwakil will officiate tomorrow’s CAF Champions League preliminary round match between AS Vita and Be Forward Wanderers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). na

