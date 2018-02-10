



Lilongwe-based TNM Super League minnows, Masters Security FC, tread on uncharted territory when making their debut on the continental platform in the Angolan capital, Luanda, this afternoon.

Masters line up against Angolan hosts, Atletico Petroleos de Luanda, at the 48,500-seater 11 Novembre Stadium in a Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round first-leg match. Reports suggest that Luanda is hot, and on the pitch, it is likely to be hotter.

Masters barely survived relegation in their debut season in the 2017 TNM Super

League, hence going for the continental challenge is nothing short of sheer bravery.

Coach Abasi Makawa, who has the helping hand of experienced Llyod Nkhwazi, boasts experienced legs in players such as goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kumkwawa, defenders Richard Chande, midfielders Patience Kalumo, Eneya Banda and striker Vincent Nyangulu.

Kumkwawa was part of Nyasa Big Bullets’ squad thatparticipated in the 2015 Caf Champions League, so he should be familiar with the rigours of international club football.

Chande is a seasoned campaigner and Kalumo is a former under-17 national team player.

Other experienced players at Masters’ disposal are Rafik Musa and Kondwani Lufeyo, formerly of Be Forward Wanderers.

However, defensively, Masters have not looked solid enough considering that they let in nine goals in four warmup matches while scoring just three.

Failure to test themselves against foreign opposition in the friendlies means that the odds are stack against the Lilongwe side, which qualified for the Confederation Cup’s participation after finishing as 2017 Fisd Challenge Cup semi-finalists.

With the reverse fixture scheduled for Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on

February 21, Makawa needs to tread carefully and ensure that they are still in the tie.





