Masters Security’s dream of leaving a mark in the CAF Confederations Cup is almost over after conceding 5 goals in their first leg clash against Atletico Petroleos de Luanda of Angola on Saturday evening.

The visitors had a good first half and it took 41 minutes for the hosts to break the deadlock following communication breakdown in Masters Security’s defence.

Coach Abbas Makawa used a 4-4-2 formation, with Juma Yatina and Vincent Nyangulu leading in the attack.

However, the visitors were nowhere near Atletico’s pace as the home side attacked with intent no wonder Chimwemwe Kumkwawa in goals for Masters had already produced three stunning saves inside the first opening minutes.

The hosts kept on pushing for the much needed goals but Masters’ defence was very solid.

Despite the resilience, the deadlock was finally broken with four minutes to play when Masters’ defence was caught napping in the line of defence, 1-0.

Come second half, four more goals followed to completely dash the visitors’ hopes of making a comeback.

The hosts were in total control of the match, enjoying possession no wonder they doubled their lead just after 10 minutes in the half through their substitute who was very lethal in front of goals.

The second goal demoralized the visitors who were now losing the steam and with less than 30 minutes to play, they conceded another goal following some porous defending by the visiting side.

The visitors had only less than three shots at goal, with the hosts winning the midfield battle to the disappointment of Makawa who was helpless in the technical area.

Atletico rounded off the scoring with two more goals to put the match beyond the visitors’ reach ahead of the second leg next week at Bingu National Stadium.