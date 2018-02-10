A new trophy to be competed for by netball teams in the Northern Region has been unveiled.

The K1.5 million trophy will be sponsored by Moses Mlenga, a lecturer at Livingstonia University. The competition will take place in April this year

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday at Obrigado Leisure Park in Mzuzu, Mlenga said he noted that there is a lack of sponsorship for netball in the Northern Region.

“I decided to pump in this amount after looking at the way our netball teams in the North are suffering when it comes to sponsorship,” Mlenga said.

He expressed hope that the sponsorship will help girls to form teams so that they can participate in the competition.

This comes a month after Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) urged stakeholders and companies to help sponsor netball in the Northern Region.

In December during presidential regional netball finals, NAM president Khungekile Matiya told Malawi24 that the association will make sure to secure some sponsorship for the Northern Region netball teams.