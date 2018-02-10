Mangochi First grade magistrate court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 9 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The court heard through Mangochi Police prosecutor Efford Kamphonje that on the afternoon of January 19, 2018 the victim left her home and went to see her brother at his workplace in the district.

Upon arrival, she met and asked for directions from the convict, Jowart Chitseko, who also works there.

As she was going back home, the convict escorted her but he took her to his house in Malembo.

Few days later, the girl’s mother was surprised as she expected her child to return home the same day. The victim’s brother was also surprised when his mother called to inquire about his sister’s whereabouts.

Later they reported the issue to Makokola Police Unit. Two weeks after the complaint was lodged, police found the victim at Chitseko’s house following a tip from members of the general public.

The victim narrated that she was being sexually abused every day.

Medical examination from Mangochi District hospital confirmed that the teenager was repeatedly raped and that she is two weeks pregnant.

Appearing in court, Chitseko pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

In his submission before sentencing, Kamphonje asked the court to impose a custodial sentence since the victim was being molested despite the government and other stakeholders fighting for the protection of girls from various forms of abuse.

First grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana then sentenced Chitseko to 9 years in jail.

Jowart Chitseko hails from Simoni village, in the area of traditional authority Nankumba in Mangochi district.