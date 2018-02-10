



The Egyptian Orthodox Church, which was launched in the country this Saturday, February 10, has raised hope of easy access to essential services, over and above religious nurture, among communities surrounding Chitipi in Lilongwe. The Church, which follows the teachings of Christianity, has already started offering health services to the communities and has promised more services such as Education and social support.

Group Village Chitedze, who leads in one of the areas benefiting from the development, said the people in the communities around where the Church has laid its foundation stone are happy with what they are getting from the church.

“People here are accessing health services from the mobile clinic which the Church is operating and we have been told that very soon, they will construct a school which will also be another huge benefit to us,” said the chief.

Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa expressed excitement with the way the Church has started operating.

“This is what we want. Churches should be partners of government in development in fields such as health and education –the way Egyptian Orthodox has started. Apart from that, churches should remember and endeavour to bring people to God as well,” said Khoviwa.

The church is coming to Malawi for the first time since its establishment 2 000 years ago in Egypt.

Malawi becomes the 13th country in Africa where the Church has shown interest to spread its wings.

His Grace Bishop Antonious Markos of the church said Malawians should expect more good things from the church because once it is settled, at its first spot, it will start planting more branches to reach out to many people.

Egyptian Ambassador to Malawi Maher El-Adawy said the coming of the Church will diversify the areas in which the two countries share bilateral assistance.

“This is a big opening for more bilateral benefits between Malawi and Egypt, countries which already have a sound relationship.Now the people of the two countries are beginning to share their experience and knowledge of the word of God,” he gladly noted.

Malawi introduced freedom of worship and association to allow different churches and other religions enjoy their faiths and rights to worship.

The post ORTHODOX CHURCH Orthodox Church brings hope to Chitipi villages in LL appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link