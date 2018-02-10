Female police officers and wives of police officers at Dowa police station on Thursday conducted prayers aimed at thanking God for the safety and security prevailing in the district.

Speaking after the prayers, wife to the Officer In-Charge Mrs Maganga said a woman has an important role in praying for their spouses and police as a whole.

Maganga explained that when male police officers are prayed for, they discharge duties effectively adding that this was another reason they organised the event.

She then thanked the central region Spirituals Officer Inspector Chrissy Salamba for attending the prayers saying they felt honoured by her presence.

“For us to have a peaceful nation in terms of security, we need God’s intervention in the daily policing activities. Therefore we have to be praying for our spouses whenever they are going for duties,” Maganga said, adding that police work is full of challenges.

Apart from the Spirituals Officer, other people who attended these prayers were a grouping of women from Dowa Seventh Day Adventist Church who advised the women on family life and culture.