Social football teams from within Blantyre will on Saturday tussle at the Limbe Country Club in a tournament aimed at raising funds towards the medical treatment of Terry Nyirenda.

The 6 month old Baby Terry from Kasungu is in dire need of a liver transplant which is supposed to take place in India. The whole exercise requires about K30 million kwacha.

Saturday’s tournament is an initiative of Blantyre Social Football Teams, a grouping which has been there for a few years now.

“We were so touched when we heard of Baby Terry’s condition, and being a group that engages in charity activities, we felt the need to come in and do something,” said Lucy Chidule, Vice Treasurer for the grouping.

According to Chidule, they are targeting to raise K3 million through the daylong event.

“We have lots of social teams within our setup, and we are asking all participating teams to pay a minimum of K10, 000 as registration fee. Besides that, we have lots of drinks, braai and snacks for sale during the tournament. We have also talked to a number of companies and organizations to assist us in this noble cause,” said Chidule.

Over 20 teams have already confirmed their participation, among them the all-conquering Southern Region (SR) Socials, a team comprising sports administrators and journalists from the south.

Last year, the Blantyre social football teams were in a similar initiative when they donated money to former netball star Emma Mzagada, then admitted at Malamulo Hospital in Thyolo.

Saturday’s move is just one of several interventions undertaken by different groupings in support of Baby Terry.