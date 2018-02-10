British Council and Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe have partnered to bring into the country London-based musician Gaika.

The British artist is expected to perform at Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe tomorrow.

A press statement from British Council says the musician is renowned for testing the confines of black British music with high-concept imagery and futuristic beats as well as challenging issues around identity and society through his messaging.

The statement further says the artist will share the stage with local acts such as Blasto, Home Grown African, Kim of Diamonds and DJ Wayne.

“Beyond the show, Gaika will have a number of opportunities to engage and collaborate with Malawian artists,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, British Council will on Monday host a creative hustle with an invited audience of young creatives who will be given the platform to engage with more established and emerging professionals in the creative industry on various topics.

The topics will range from creating a personal brand, effective audience development as well as the effects of social messaging in music.

The discussion will be held at 1Five Entertainment in Area 15 in Lilongwe.

British Council says that Gaika will also be in South Africa as part of his tour before proceeding to Malawi.

British Council Director, Reena Johl, says they are delighted to have Gaika, who will be with them this week as they re-launch an Arts programme in Malawi.

“It’s all about creating quality connections between creatives in the UK and across Southern Africa. British Council’s work in the arts is focused on creating new relationships between artists, organisations and audiences to develop stronger creative sectors,” Johl said.

Johl added that the arts programme is about helping artists to break new ground, supporting creativity and innovation, increasing capacity by building skills to support livelihoods and cultural enterprise, extending safe spaces for creative exchange and contributing to research and policy.

“We want the impact of our work supporting the creative sector to be long term and sustainable. We have just completed the first phase of Creative Enterprise Skills Workshop series in partnership with The Blantyre Entrepreneurs Hub and Stimulus Africa,” the director said.

Gaika’s visit and the Creative Enterprise Skills programme are some of the ways in which British Council is seeking to meaningfully contribute towards the growth of young creatives in the country through the brokering of partnerships for mutual understanding among others.