



Zomba-(MaraviPost) – Acworth United Methodist Church, a member of Methodist Church in Georgia USA on Friday handed over items worth $4,596 (MK3.2m) to Zomba maximum Prison. These included a newly constructed toilet block, a deep freezer, dust bins, shoes and dresses for children in the prison.

The Project was implemented under the supervision of the Mandowa and Vokhiwa families in collaboration with the Prison warden’s technical team and construction by male inmates of the prison.

According to a Mandowa family spokesperson Mr Wellingtone Mandowa, the donations came following the concern of a members of Acworth United Methodist Church who were touched by the conditions that female inmates were forced to live in. This led to the church raising funds to assist boosting the welfare and living condition of the female inmates.

The Regional Commanding Officer of the project and guest of honor at the handover ceremony was Mr. Dzikolidaya. In his speech he thanked the Acworth United Methodist Church and the Mandowa family for promoting the welfare of the female inmates through the timely donation.

“It is not always possible for Government to meet all the necessities of the prisoners and it relies on citizens and other private organizations to assist in providing needs of prisoners,” Mr. Dzikolidaya said.

“We are appreciative of this timely assistance to the female inmates. Government on its own cannot manage to provide for all the needs of the prisoners. We need partners such as churches and private citizens in providing for the needs of our prisoners. To the Acworth United Methodist Church, we say ‘appreciate your assistance.’ It will go a long way in providing good hygienic environment to the female inmates, and hence protecting inmates from various diseases in this rainy season,” he said.

Mrs. Agnes, a female inmate, who spoke on behalf of her fellow inmates, thanked the Church and the Mandowa family for their assistance. She further advised her fellow inmates to take care of their new structures and other items provided to them through the donation. She said that it is up to the inmates to ensure that the facilities and items remain in good condition.

The function was spiced by performance by the Prison band and showcasing of various activities the female inmates undertake.

Apart from donating to the Zomba Maximum Prison, the Acworth United Methodist Church also provides school fees to needy students both in secondary and tertiary level worth $404 (MK 295,159.8).

The post Acworth United Methodist Church donation uplifts Zomba Maximum Prison Female inmates appeared first on The Maravi Post.





