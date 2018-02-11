



Another controversy has ensued in the opposition Alliance for Democracy (Aford) with the party’s bigwigs giving contradicting information on a proposed convention.

While the party’s spokesperson Khumbo Mwaungulu told Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) on Thursday that party president Enoch Chihana is in South Africa hunting for K30 million for the convention, a faction of the party told the media last Friday that enough funds have been raised locally for the convention to take place on April 7 2018 at Lilongwe Teachers’ College.

Contrary to an announcement on Thursday that the party will not hold the convention, some of the party’s leaders—led by chairperson Gulani Guta and secretary general (SG) Christopher Ritchie—told the media in Lilongwe on Friday that the convention will be held on April 7 2018.

Reacting to Mwaungulu’s sentiments, Guta, Ritchie and other officials took turns saying the party does not need foreign aid for its convention because it has raised enough funds locally.

“First and foremost, our budget is pegged at K15 million, not K30 million as being alleged. Secondly, this budget has been met by members’ contributions in cash and other services needed for the convention, so we are proceeding with the convention on April 7 2018,” said Guta.

Ritchie added that the party can even hold a convention with only 50 percent representation of eligible members.

Mwaungulu dismissed the 7th April convention date, saying it is just a wish by some opportunistic members of the party who have been paid to create confusions in the party.

He said if the group is sure that the money is there for the convention, it should take the money to the convention committee which upon being satisfied will report to the National Executive Committee (NEC) to set the date.

“What they are doing is just creating confusions because as party leaders, they know procedures,” said Mwaungulu.

