Jesus Muloko netted a brace as Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) destroyed Malawi champions Be Forward Wanderers 4-0 in the first leg of the CAF Champions League at the Martyrs Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Wanderers came into this clash just 24-hours after Masters Security’s humiliation defeat at the hands of Atletico Petro de Luanda in the CAF Confederations Cup in Angola.

With a 4-5-1 formation, it was clear that the Nomads traveled to DRC just to defend but this plan backfired in the 18th minute when Muloko got on the scoresheet following a communication breakdown between Harry Nyirenda and Lucky Malata in defence for the Lali Lubani boys.

Wanderers started defending quite deep after conceding that goal and hardly completed more than five passes as they completely lost the midfield battle.

Nomads Captain Joseph Kamwendo sent his effort wide of goal after being left unmarked in Vita’s territory

However, the hosts doubled their lead in a brilliant fashion.

An exchange of passes in in the middle of the pitch caught Wanderers’ defence napping, allowing Mukoko Batezadio to smash the ball past helpless Chipuwa, 2-0.

Yamikani Chester and Blessings Tembo had opportunities to get Wanderers back on track, but none of their efforts could trouble the opposition keeper no wonder Tembo was substituted for Felix Zulu in the same half.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when the Nomads found themselves 3-0 down with 4 minutes to play courtesy of a simple tap in from Jean-Marc Makusu who capitalized on Chester’s mistake of giving away possession in his own half, 3-0 it was at half time.

Come second half, Wanderers made two changes, bringing in Esau Kanyenda and Dan Kumwenda for Peter Wadabwa and Chester to try to reduce the arrears.

However, the hosts continued to dominate controlling ball possession and had several of their shots well saved by the lively Chipuwa.

Kumwenda’s impact was imminent as he stabilised Wanderers’ midfield and almost reduced the deficit when his shot came off the woodwork.

At the other end, Muloko found himself unmarked but failed to put the ball into the back of the net when his curling effort was denied by the upright.

Eddy Emomo came in for Batezadio as the hosts kept on pushing for more goals and they almost scored their fourth goal when Makusu blasted his effort wide off Chipuwa’s goal area.

Despite Wanderers’ resilient, they were 4-nil down on 87 minutes courtesy of Muloko’s second goal of the day to put the match beyond the visitors’ reach and after 90 minutes of play, 4-0 it ended.

Wanderers were unable to launch a comeback and have it all to do in their second leg on Wednesday this week if they have any hope of beating their DRC opponents and possibly progress to the next round.