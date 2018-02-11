Nyasa Big Bullets on Saturday started their tour of Karonga with a 1-0 win over Karonga United at Karonga stadium.

Kondwani Kumwenda scored the lone goal to give the People’s Team a win.

Bullets are visiting the Northern Region district to entertain their fans. The Blantyre giants will today play Chitipa in their second game of their trip.

On Saturday, it was Karonga who started well as they attacked Bullets through Washali kabila, Khumbo Msowoya and Sheriff Shamama.

However, Bullets took the lead 10 minutes into the second half through Kondwani Kumwenda.

The goal scorer was then shown a red card for a foul. Bullets players protested referee Singanile Mwausegha’s decision and the game was stopped for a few minutes.

Mwausegha was forced to abandon the game and the fourth official took over for the rest of the match.

Speaking after the final whistle, assistant coach for Bullets Eliya Kananji said Karonga gave them a good game as the People’s Team are building a squad that can challenge for top honours in the 2018 season.

On his part, head coach for Karonga Christopher Nyambose said he was impressed with his players’ performance considering that they trained for one week only.