The twists and turns of the road to 2019 have now started developing.

Information that Malawi24 has indicates that the bromance between Peter Mutharika and Saulos Chilima is now approaching its final days as the President will no longer be partnering with his current Veep in the 2019 elections.

A source that spoke to Malawi24 on the condition of anonymity said it is now an open secret that Mutharika will not be going with his Veep in the 2019 polls.

The source said even the top brass of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party were already aware of the arrangement and most had expressed support of it.

The source further said Mutharika had decided to go at it with Atupele to counter the threat that MCP’s Sidik Mia is posing.

“Mia has been lobbying Muslims and it is the Muslim vote that Mutharika wants to consolidate by going to the polls with Atupele,” the source said.

Another source said former President Bakili Muluzi was at the centre of the deal.

“It was senior Muluzi who orchestrated this deal. President Mutharika fell for it and his NEC will have to agree with it,” he said.

Meanwhile reports indicate that Mutharika has already disclosed to Chilima that he won’t be partnering him when it comes to the 2019 polls.

Some people in the United Democratic Front (UDF) from which Atupele comes from have expressed reservations on the partnership with musician Lucius Banda saying he will take a go at the Presidency on a UDF ticket if Atupele will be partnering with Mutharika.