1 Corinthians 16 : 9 ” because a great door for effective work has opened to me, and there are many who oppose me.”

An effective door has opened and there are many who oppose. Apostle Paul never said “BUT” there are many who oppose. Instead he used the word “AND” to show that its what is expected. For every door opening, adversity is inevitable.

2Cor 4:8-9 “In every way we’re troubled but not crushed, frustrated but not in despair, persecuted but not abandoned, struck down but not destroyed.” The enemy may trouble you just as he did to the early church but he never crushed the church.

The more the early church scattered, the more the seed was germinating in all regions. The more the enemy thinks he is scattering you, the more you spread as seed to reach to many areas.Act 8:4 “…Therefore those who were scattered abroad went around preaching the word.”

The enemy may frustrate you but dont despair. What the enemy planned as frustrations will work for you not against you. It will produce glorious things in you( 2Cor 4:17). He may bring opposition, but be mindful you are not abandoned. The Lord tells us that He will be with us till the end(Mat 28:20).

In addition even the persecutions will work for you and not against you so dont feel abandoned and dont despair. All things work for us. Rom 8:28 “We know that all things work together for good for those who love God, to those who are called according to his purpose.”

You may fall once, learn to rise up. Victory is not decided in the midst of the journey but at the end. Therefore ensure you rise and reach the end where your victory is(Pro 24:16).

Confession: I am the righteous of God.I do not quit, I do not give up. I am a winner now and always because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name.Amen.

