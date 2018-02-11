



Football Association of Malawi (Fam) is making arrangements to appoint technical panels for the country’s national football teams at all levels.

Fam vice President, James Mwenda, who also heads the association’s Youth and Technical Committee, said the appointments will be made by the end of the month.

Mwenda said the names will then be submitted to the soccer governing body’s executive committee for approval and confirmation at a meeting to be held in Mzuzu in March.

“There are several names that we will consider for the senior national team, under-20, under-17, beach soccer and women’s football. We would like to operate in a professional manner where everyone knows what they are supposed to be doing,” he said.

Mwenda said the appointment of the panels for specific teams will help in developing the game as the coaches will have time to plan their work.

Meanwhile, Mwenda said Fam has extended the stay of three local coaches, who were deployed to observe the current Flames’ camp training session, after it was earlier reported that they would only be there for five days.

“We felt that this being a session, it would not be proper to release them and bring in other coaches because what will be in the second week of training is the continuation of what was in the first week. So they will be there for the full ten days,” he said.

The coaches are Franco Ndawa, Meke Mwase and Aubrey Nankhuni, who were brought into the camp as part of Flames Head Coach, Ronny van Geneugden’s drive to impart his football philosophy to local coaches.

Ndawa expressed satisfaction with what he had learnt during the first week and said the session had been an eye-opener to him on methods of organising training.

“I am looking forward to learning more in the second week. I believe my team (Civil Sporting Club) will benefit from this arrangement,” he said





