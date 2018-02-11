



The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology is expecting the newly-opened Nalikule Teachers’ Training College to reduce the problem of Science teachers in the country.

Chief Education Officer for Higher Education in the ministry, Rose Kalizang’oma, said this on Wednesday in Lilongwe when officials from Japanese International Cooperation Agency (Jica) visited the college.

Kalizang’oma said the college has been constructed at a time the education sector has shortage of Science teachers.

“This institution will bring the additional number of qualified teachers and I am impressed with the methods used by the lecturers which will help them when teaching in schools which have fewer resources,” she said.

The government of Japan, through Jica, supported the construction of the college with an aim of dealing with acute shortage of qualified Mathematics and Science teachers, which resulted in poor learning outcomes among students.

The College’s Principal, Ambumulire Phiri, said the college will improve methods of teaching in secondary education in a more practical way.

According to Phiri, it is expected that by 2020, more than 380 teachers will be trained on a yearly basis, both qualified and upgraded.

“We want to be a centre of excellence in teacher education, research and renovation, particularly in teaching of sciences and languages. We would like to see a crop of graduates from Nalikule that will make a difference on how they handle and conduct themselves as professional teachers in the country,” Phiri said.

Nalikule has a demonstration secondary school that serves as a venue for in-service teacher training activities and research for improving the quality of secondary education.

The college which has faculties of sciences, social sciences, education and language and communication has a student capacity of 720 with 80 percent in sciences and 20 percent in other faculties.

The government of Japan provided $11.98 million towards the construction of the college and the demonstration school.





