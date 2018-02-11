



Disaster! Masters Security were yesterday taught a football lesson by Petróleos de Luanda who massacred the Super League rookies 5-0 in CAF Confederations Cup preliminary round first leg at November 11 Stadium in Luanda, Angola.

Masters came up against a highly technical side that has foreign-based players from as far as Brazil.

No wonder it is the Brazilians that masterminded the Super League outfit’s embarrassment, scoring all the five goals.

After managing to hold the hosts for a good part of the first-half, Masters broke down in the 40th minute when they conceded their first goal scored by Tiago Lima Leal.

They managed to keep the scores at 1-0, only to succumb in the last 15 minutes.

Antonio Rosa Ribieiro scored three goals in eight minutes before Valdisney hit the last nail in added time.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa blamed the loss on poor preparations.

He said: “But we should not lose hope. They have scored five goals, we can also do the same in the return leg.”

But Masters owner Alfred Gangata was realistic, saying the return leg to be played on February 20 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, will be just a formality.

