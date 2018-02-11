



Masters Security FC gave Malawians false hopes when they displayed a solid performance in the first half but went on to lose 5-0 to Atletico Petroleos de Luanda at the 11 November Stadium in Luanda, Angola yesterday.

The Angolans only broke the deadlock with five minutes to half time through Costa Dos Santos as in a move that exposed Masters’ weak defence.

Masters managed to contain the pressure in the second half but with 15 minutes remaining, they switched off and were punished severely.

Substitute Antonio Rosa grabbed a hat trick to leave Masters’ hopes of qualifying for the next round in their maiden appearance hanging by a thread.

Santos hammered the last nail on Masters’ coffin when he completed his brace in stoppage time.

This means the Lilongwe-based side has a mountain to climb as it needs to score six unanswered goals to turn the tables in the second leg slated for February 20 at Bingu National Stadium.

In a game monitored on Times Radio, Masters had a grand game in the opening 30 minutes with Eneya Banda, Juma Yatina and Rafik Mussa on song.

Goalkeeper Chimwemwe Kunkwawa had a grand game as he denied the hosts several scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, the Angolan side wasted several scoring opportunities throughout the game. The two teams went for recess with the hosts leading 1-0 but in the second half, Masters were torn apart and conceded four goals in the last 15 minutes.

Makawa said poor defending cost them the game and maintained that the battle was not over.

“We started the game on a good note but we lost concentration in the second half. I think fatigue affected us. Our game plan was also disturbed when we learnt that some of our players were not part of the squad registered to take part in the game,” he said.

Makawa said it was good experience to take part in continental competitions.

His Atletico counterpart, Beto Bianchi, said his team will be heading into the second leg with high hopes having utilised home ground advantage.

Masters line up: Chimwemwe Kunkwawa, John Chalamanda, Ruben Kaunda, Kondwani Lufeyo, Suwedi Limbani, Richard Chande, Rafik Mussa, Lucky Mdezo, Eneya Banda, Juma Yatin, Vincent Nyangulu.





Source link