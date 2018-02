The governing e Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) powerful politician Kondwani Nankhumwa has hinted that their ticking time bomb, which they have been sitting on for too long will explode, with remarks that he made on Saturday…

The post Nankhumwa hints on bid for Mutharika not to partner with Chilima appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link