The Malawi Champions will be the visitors in their first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round as they face 2014 finalists AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday evening.

The Nomads are not the favorites to win the tie against the Kinshasa based giants who are not new in Africa’s biggest competition.

However, the 2017 TNM Super League Champions have vowed to shock Vita at their own backyard.

Before leaving the country on Thursday, Yasin Osman, though admitting that their opponents have an edge over them due to their Champions League experience, was very optimistic of shocking the favorites.

“Yes, they are the favorites but anything is possible in football, we are the underdogs and we are very happy to head into the match as the underdogs.

“We will try to do whatever- it takes to shock them at their own backyard by attacking and defending with caution,” he said.

The Nomads are expected to go for a very defensive formation after traveling with two strikers only.

Osman is likely to field more midfielders with the view of closing Vita’s attacking players on the wings where most of their goals are created.

Richard Chipuwa is likely to start in goals for the Nomads, with Francis Mulimbika, Harry Nyirenda, Lucky Malata and Stanley Sanudi playing in defense.

Osman is expected to go for Blessings Tembo, Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Rafick Namwera and Yamikani Chester in the middle of the pack while Esau Kanyenda is likely to lead the attack.