Malawi’s presidential advisor on youth affairs Symon Vuwa Kaunda has been duped out of K1.4 milion by a fraudster.

This is according to a police report seen by this publication which indicate that the thief stole the money from Kaunda after lying to the presidential advisor that President Peter Mutharika had offered him land to buy.

The report says on 2nd February Kaunda who is aged 50 received a phone call from the suspect through Airtel line number 0995873414.

It is reported that the suspect disguised himself as Mr Mangani who is controller of Lands at the Ministry of Lands in Lilongwe.

The trickster asked Kaunda to pay for two plots located behind the New State House in Lilongwe saying the land had been offered to Kaunda by Mutharika.

Six days later on February 8, Kaunda deposited K580,000 for development transactions and the next day he deposited K474,000 for title deeds and then K371,000 for a second plot.

“All this money was deposited into Mr Geoffrey Kaunga’s Account Number 14411631, NBS Bank and total cash deposited is K1,375,000.00,” says the report.

After making the payments, Kaunda called Mutharika to say thanks for the gesture but the president expressed ignorance on the issue.

Kaunda also asked Minister of Lands and was told that he had not been offered any land.

Realising that he had been duped, the former minister reported the issue to police.

Meanwhile, police says there has been no arrest or recovery made but the matter is still under investigations.

Vuwa Kaunda hails from Sanje village in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay.