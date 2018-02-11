



10th February 2018, Mankhokwe Ground (MaraviPost): When I was going into government four years ago, I promised that I would construct a dual carriageway between Blantyre City Centre and Chileka Airport.

Today, I come to deliver my promise to the people of Malawi. I promise what I do; and I do what I promise.

My promise is to modernise Blantyre City. And modernize Blantyre – we will!

This road will improve traffic flow between Blantyre City Centre and Chileka International Airport. Everything we are doing is part of a bigger vision.

By constructing a dual carriageway between the airport and the city, we are preparing for a bigger and modern Chileka International Airport.

In our vision, we expect to have a bigger airport that will bring more airplanes. It will mean more traffic between the airport and the city. That is why we need this dual carriageway.

We have a similar vision for Lilongwe and Mzuzu. I want us to transform our cities.

In Lilongwe, we are dualising the road between Parliament and Bingu National Stadium.

We are also planning to construct a dual carriageway from Kamuzu International Airport to Crossroads. We are about to expand Kamuzu International Airport. We need a dual carriageway from the airport.

From Mchinji Roundabout at Crossroads, I also to see a new dual carriageway crossing Lilongwe River, past Lilongwe Old Town to Biwi. This road will be funded by the Japanese and designs are in the final stages.

In Mzuzu, we will soon construct a dual carriageway from Mchengaotuwa, past Katoto Roaundabout all the way to Mzuzu University. We are finalizing the designs of this road.

As you can see, I am determined to change the face of our cities. I am determined to transform this country.

Construction of good roads is one of the priorities of my government. Good roads are one of the surest ways of developing a country.

Now let me turn to the development needs of this area. I know that communities in this area have acute water shortage. I want to commit that we will do everything possible to provide safe water to the people.

Indeed, the Chileka has a unique place in Malawi’s cultural heritage. This area has produced the highest number of famous musicians.

I am going to build a community college in this area. I want that community technical college to have a department of music to keep heritage. In fact, we will name the community college after one of the musicians.

Let me also announce that we are planning to construct a tarmac road between Chileka Airport and Mpatamanga. This road will meet the Blantyre Bypass Road. This road will cross Shire River at Mpatamanga Gorge and proceed to Mwanza.

With these remarks, I declare construction of the Clock Tower – Chileka Airport launched.

God Bless Malawi!

And Bless You All!

Thank you!

