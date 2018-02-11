NCHE accredited University of Malawi has started cancelling laboratory sessions for its students due to what they call ‘a lack of equipments’.

In a memo that Malawi24 has seen from Chancellor College, about 14 lab sessions have been cancelled as there is no equipment for them to take place.

The lab sessions are for Physics first year students who are in their second semester.

The memo signed by Physics Head of Department at Chancellor College, Dr Stanley Mlatho, instructs the students that lab sessions for PHY 121 will not be taking place.

“I hereby inform you that the Physics Department will not be able to conduct PHY 121 laboratory sessions this semester because we do not have adequate equipment,” reads a part of the memo.

Some of the equipment that the department does not have which has led to the cancellation of the lab sessions include microwave, laser light source, wires, mirrors and lenses.

The shortage has come at a time that the Peter Mutharika led administration has prioritised the building of stadiums which will cost the country billions of money.