



Malawi’s ambassadors in this year’s Caf Champions League, Be Forward Wanderers, are banking on their four experienced players to help them weather the storm in today’s match against AS Vita in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Wanderers have travelled with a 19-man squad to the first leg of the crunch tie whose return leg will be played in the next two weeks.

The Nomads have four battle-hardened stars with international experience with both their former foreign clubs and the national team.

The four are captain Joseph Kamwendo, Peter Wadabwa, Essau Kanyenda and Harry Nyirenda.

Wanderers Team Manager, Steve Madeira, described the four as pillars of strength who will help stabilise the ship in the stormy waters of Kinshasa.

Madeira said it is obvious that the atmosphere will be intimidating as Vita aim at maximising on home ground advantage.

“We need players who have been on this stage before to guide their colleagues. We believe Kamwendo, Wadabwa, Kanyenda and Harry will make the difference for us as they have played in many countries and in continental competitions before,” Madeira said.

He said the technical panel had a tough time in selecting the final squad as competition was stiff amongst the players.

Madeira said he expects several players who were left out of the Kinshasa match to be selected for the return encounter at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Kamwendo said having played in DRC for close to three years, he knows what to expect from Vita.

“I faced this team on five occasions when I was playing for TP Mazembe. Vita is a big team in the DRC. There is a lot of excitement each time they meet Mazembe. It is like (Nyasa Big) Bullets and Wanderers in Malawi,” he said.

Kamwendo said while he expects a capacity crowd to cheer Vita, he knows that the supporters easily switch to the opponents when their team is down.

He said Wanderers have the potential to win support from the partisan Kinshasa crowd if they play a good game.

Probable line up:

Goalkeeper:Richard Chipuwa

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi, Lucky Malata, Harry Nyirenda, Ted Sumani

Midfielders: Joseph Kamwendo, Alfred Manyozo Junior, Yamikani Chester, Rafiq Namwera

Strikers: Peter Wadabwa, Essau Kanyenda





