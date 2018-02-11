



Be Forward Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira has said they are spoilt for of choice ahead of today’s CAF Champions League preliminary round first-leg encounter against the Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Vita at Martyrs Stadium in Kinshansa.

Madeira told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Friday after the team’s workout at Martyrs Stadium that he was looking forward to a winning start this afternoon.

He said: “Our preparations went on very well. I think we have done very well. We started with our Mozambique outing where we went to condition the team. We then played three friendly matches which were fruitful looking at the teams that we played. They gave us good resistance. We managed to win two games and drew once which was a good thing.”

Madeira said the worst result will be a draw.

“It is very important, especially when you are playing away, to win or draw. It will put us at an advantage when we play the return leg. We just have to fight so that we get a win or a draw this afternoon,” he said.

But Madeira acknowledged that their opponents were unknown.

“We are playing a team that we are not familiar with, that is the tricky part. But we just have to do our best to get a victory,” he said.

The 2017 TNM Super League champions arrived in Kinshasa on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival at Kinshasa International Airport, the Nomads were warmly welcomed by the Congolese Football Association officials.

On the way to their hotel, some Congolese nationals gave them signs that they will be beaten with not less than three goals.

However, the Nomads players looked unshaken, as they joked and laughed.

Some of the players who are in DRC and expected to feature include Joseph Kamwendo, Esau Kanyenda, Yamikani Chester, Lucky Malata and Alfred Manyozo Jnr.

The post We are spoiled for choice—Madeira appeared first on The Nation Online.





Source link