



Karonga United have said experience helped Nyasa Big Bullets win their friendly match on Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

Midfielder Kondwani ‘Scholes’ Kumwenda’s solitary second-half strike saw the People’s Team beating the strong-willed TNM Super League rookies in a match played before a big crowd.

However, Karonga chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda claimed that pound-for-pound, his side was the better team on the day.

“I think we were the better team in terms of performance and Bullets won because they are an experienced team.

“The match gave us confidence that we are on the right track in preparing for our second stint in the Super League.

“We still have time to improve on our weak areas and by the time the league kicks off, we should be ready,” he said.

However, Chipanga said the only disappointment was that they failed to hit the K5 million target from gate collections.

“Just over K2.4 million was realised from the gate takings, but we are hopeful of raising more money from upcoming friendly matches,” he said.

On his part, Bullets coach Rogers Yasin said: “It was a good game but it was only spoiled by the referee’s incompetence.

“Otherwise, Karonga gave us a good game although I believe that our performance could have been better had we trained enough.”

Bullets were scheduled to take on relegated Chitipa United yesterday.

