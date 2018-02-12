Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday hammered Chitipa United 4-1 in a friendly match played at Karonga Stadium.

The People’s Team took the lead in the 26th minute through a goal by Nelson Kangunje.

A second half brace from Bright Munthali put the game beyond Chitipa’s reach before Davie Banda added the fourth.

Chitipa United pulled one back from the spot two minutes before the end of the match.

On Saturday the People’s Team beat Karonga United 1-0.

Speaking after Sunday’s game, Bullets assistant coach Eliya Kananji said he was impressed with his team’s performance in the two games.

“Karonga was a good side but we managed to beat them, even today Chitipa was also the better side only that the team lacks experience,” said Kananji.

Coach for Chitipa United Robert Mziza told Malawi24 that they are working hard to return to the Super League after the 2018 season.

Nyasa Big Bullets are touring the country as part of their preparations for the 2018 season.

On Monday the team will be heading to Mangochi through Salima, Nkhotakota, and Nkhatabay.