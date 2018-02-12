Cholera cases are still increasing in the country despite efforts of government and international organisations to fight the waterborne disease.

According to Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Joshua Malango, the number of recorded cases since the outbreak started has now reached 442.

This comes after the ministry recorded new cases on Saturday, 10 January.

Malango said 8 new cholera cases have been reported in two districts namely Lilongwe and Karonga.

“On 10th February, 8 new Cholera cases were reported from 2 districts: 5 in Lilongwe and 3 in Karonga,” Malango said.

The health spokesperson added that 28 Cholera patients are still admitted at treatment centres in Lilongwe, Rumphi and Karonga.

Cholera has hit 12 districts in Malawi and killed 6 people since October last year.

Recently, Minister of Health Atupele Muluzi warned Malawians to observe hygiene to prevent the disease.