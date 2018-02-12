



The Flames have secured an international friendly match against Uganda’s Cranes on March 17 which will be a Fifa calendar date.

The match, to be played in Kampala, is part of the Flames’ preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said this follows successful discussions with their Ugandan counterparts which started during a recent Confederation of African Football (CAF) congress.

He said Uganda will meet accommodation, meals and local transport expenses for the Flames.

“It will be a good test for the Flames to see if we can stand the heat of strong opposition.

“Our next plan is to play a North African team as we continue our preparations for our next Afcon qualifier against Morocco in September,” he said.

Flames coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) and captain Limbikani ‘Pupa’ Mzava said Uganda has become one of the most improved teams on the continent lately and would give the Flames a stern test.

Said RVG: “Uganda have improved a lot and they are an ideal side for a friendly match.

“It will give us an opportunity to gel the players as we look forward to the Afcon qualifiers and also try several combinations.”

On his part, Mzava said: “It is good that we are making use of every Fifa calendar date and it should help us tune up for Morocco.

“However, it could also help if the authorities could secure a friendly match against one of the North African teams.”

Uganda qualified for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

They are ranked 73rd on Fifa/Coca Cola world rankings—51 places above the Flames.

