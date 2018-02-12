



One of the country’s commercial banks, FMB, has underscored the need for Malawians to do banking in world a class environment.

FMB Chief Executive Officer, Fernando Rodrigues, was speaking in Blantyre on Wednesday when the bank unveiled its refurbished Limbe Branch.

FMB started renovating the branch mid last year in an attempt to bring it to international standards.

The renovation works have seen the branch having a spacious banking hall as well as a modern ambiance.

Rodrigues said the renovations will help to bring banking operations in Malawi at par with all other economies in which the bank operates.

He said FMB is committed to giving its customers the best banking experience.

Rodrigues hailed the bank’s customers for their patience during the time the bank was renovating the service centre.

“We would like to thank you for bearing with us during the time we were renovating the branch. We know that there were a number of inconveniences as you had to do banking in an unfavourable environment.

“However, we are happy to bring you the best banking experience of world class standards. It is our hope that you will enjoy banking with us,” Rodrigues said.

The bank has since promised to renovate all its branches across the country.

FMB Head of Marketing, Sylvia Mataka, said all Malawians, even those who are not FMB customers, are welcome to sample the world class banking environment.

“As you are aware, we are providing many services including utility bill payment as well as many other services. So Malawians must transact with us to enjoy the unparalleled banking experience,” Mataka said.

FMB is a subsidiary of Mauritius registered FMB Capital Holdings which has operations in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia, Botswana and Malawi.

FMB Capital Holdings is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange.





