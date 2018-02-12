A four year-old boy has died in Nkhotakota after drowning in Mlambe River in the district.

The boy has been identified as Hastings Zacharia.

According to Nkhotakota police spokesperson Paul Malimwe, on Saturday morning the boy’s mother went to the maize field leaving him with other young boys.

Later the group of children went to play at the river which is some metres away from Hastings’ home.

At the river, the boy fell into the water body and he drowned.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel from Nkhotakota district hospital established that death was due to suffocation.

Hastings Zacharia hailed from Malunda village, Traditional Authority Makuta in Nkhotakota district.

Meanwhile, police are urging parents and guardians to take good care of children especially during this rainy season to avoid similar cases.