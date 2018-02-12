Swindlers in Dowa are taking advantage of the sim card registration exercise to steal money from cellphone subscribers.

According to police in the district, fraudsters are claiming to have been sent by Airtel to register sim cards but end up borrowing money through Airtel Kutchova using the customers’ number.

They then send the money to their Airtel money accounts.

Dowa police station’s Public Relations Officer Richard Kaponda said they have received complaints about two women involved in the malpractice.

He however said no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to members of the general public to cooperate and work hand in hand with them in order to arrest the culprits.

Mobile phone companies in Malawi are currently registering sim cards of their customers so that the subscribers can easily be traced.

Unregistered sim cards will be barred on March 31, 2018 until users register the sim cards.