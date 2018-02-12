



Unknown people claiming to be from Nsanje Lalanje Constituency on Thursday went to the residence of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) prominent member, Sidik Mia, and the party’s region offices in the Southern Region demanding money for security services they allegedly provided during the October 17 2017 by-elections.

Addressing the press at the party’s Southern Region Headquarters yesterday, Regional Chairperson, Peter Simbi, said the party never hired anybody to provide the claimed security services.

Simbi said, during the by-elections, the party used party youths from Phokera, Sorgen and Bangula areas in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency for the job on voluntary basis.

“We have structures as a party. If these people claim we owe them money, they could have consulted authorities at area or district level. None of the officials from that side was consulted and they came all the way from Nsanje Lalanje to the regional offices in Blantyre. These people are not our members and we suspect they have been sent by some political parties,” he said.

Other party officials from the Southern Region who attended the briefing included Nsanje Lalanje lawmaker Lawrence Sitolo, Director of Women League, Flossie Lombola, Director of Youths who was in charge of security services during the campaign period, Desire Kambewa, Publicity Secretary Blessings Chilembwe and Vera Chelewani.

In her account of the story,

Mia’s residence in Blantyre or the regional offices when they claim they are from Nsanje Lalanje and concerned officials live right there in Nsanje,” Sitolo said.

Mia recently joined MCP and pioneered the party’s victory in Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and Ndirande Malabada Ward during the by-elections. Mia’s move has apparently unsettled the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, forcing it to hold a series of political rallies where it denounces Mia and MCP.





