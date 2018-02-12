A man aged 33 in Nkhotakota district has died after getting drowned at a Dwangwa Illovo dam.

The deceased Gabriel Zimba is reported to have left his house for fishing on February 8 at the dam called Bana within Dwangwa Illovo area.

Confirming to Malawi24, Nkhunga police Spokesperson in Nkhotakota Ignatius Esau said the deceased’s wife reported the matter after noticing that her husband was missing.

“Two days later, they found him floating on the dam and they took his body to the hospital,” said Esau.

Hospital report revealed that death was due to suffocation.

Zimba was from Chipeni village, Traditional Authority (TA) Wimbe in Kasungu district.