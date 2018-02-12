Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 33 year old man for allegedly murdering his friend because of jealousy that the friend was a hard worker.

Ntcheu Police Deputy Publicist, Andrew Kamanga, identified the suspect as Rodgers Chimtengo who is alleged to have murdered Samson Adamson, 31, from Mwangata Village in Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo.

Kamanga told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that police received a report from the employer of the suspect and the deceased, Golowa Yotamu, 41, from Tchale I Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in the district, that the two have been working as tenants at his farm in his village.

The police spokesperson said Yotamu reported that the two have been in wrangles for a long time as Chimtengo has allegedly been jealousy of Adamson for working hard which earned him enough harvest every year than his counterpart (the accused).

The relationship, according to Kamanga, has not been rosy between the two families-that of Chimtengo and the deceased’s as the former had most of the times been uttering provocative words to the deceased’s family.

“On February 6, 2018 while the deceased and the suspect were out for other businesses, their women disagreed and went to their employer, Mr Yotamu, to seek intervention.

“On their way back, fight ensued and when their spouses arrived at around 6:00 p.m, the two husbands also quarrelled into a fight,” said Kamanga.

He said it was then that Chimtengo stabbed Adamson (the deceased) twice in the armpit and waist in the process.

Adamson, according to police, was then taken to Ganya Health Centre for treatment by well-wishers where he was pronounced dead upon arrival due to internal bleeding.

The police publicist said Chimtengo was then taken to Kandeu Police Unit for further investigation where he was charged of murder contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code and is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge.

Both the deceased and the suspect came from Mwangata Village in Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo.

Source: Mana