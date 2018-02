Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) has donated veterinary books to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) to support veterinary education. In an interview on Thursday, LSPCA programmes director…

The post LSPCA donates veterinary books to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link